86º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Education, This Week in South Florida, Politics
The Broward School District is in campaign mode this week, hoping to convince voters that a relatively small bump in property taxes is worth funding teachers and school security.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Broward School District is in campaign mode this week, hoping to convince voters that a relatively small bump in property taxes is worth funding teachers and school security.

Last April, Broward’s school board voted to take it to the voters next month.

Hiking the millage rate from $50 per $100,000 of property value to $100 per $100,000 would bring in about $222 million a year for the school district. Its money they say they need to recruit and retain teachers, school safety officers, and provide mental health services.

Leading the charge for the tax hike is Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter