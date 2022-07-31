This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

The Broward School District is in campaign mode this week, hoping to convince voters that a relatively small bump in property taxes is worth funding teachers and school security.

Last April, Broward’s school board voted to take it to the voters next month.

Hiking the millage rate from $50 per $100,000 of property value to $100 per $100,000 would bring in about $222 million a year for the school district. Its money they say they need to recruit and retain teachers, school safety officers, and provide mental health services.

Leading the charge for the tax hike is Broward Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright.

