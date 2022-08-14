This Week in South Florida: Lauren Book and Barbara Sharief

Two veteran politicians are vying for the nomination for the state senate in newly-drawn District 35 that includes most of western Broward County.

State Senator Lauren Book, the current Senate Majority Leader, and Dr. Barbara Sharief, a former Broward County Commissioner and Mayor.

This is the marquee race on the Broward primary ballot and everybody can vote since there are no republicans running.

Both candidates joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney for a live debate, and the fill video can be seen at the top of this page.