This Week in South Florida: Lauren Book and Barbara Sharief

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Two veteran politicians are vying for the nomination for the state senate in newly-drawn District 35 that includes most of western Broward County.

State Senator Lauren Book, the current Senate Majority Leader, and Dr. Barbara Sharief, a former Broward County Commissioner and Mayor.

This is the marquee race on the Broward primary ballot and everybody can vote since there are no republicans running.

Both candidates joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney for a live debate, and the fill video can be seen at the top of this page.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

