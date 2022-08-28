This Week in South Florida: Tony Montalto

Some of the families who lost sons, daughters and husbands in the Parkland school shooting in that mass shooting are applauding the governor’s actions with the Broward School Board.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grand jury was initially convened to examine whether systemic school safety failures led up to the murders at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School.

Tony Montalto is one of those parents.

His daughter Gina was one of the 17 people killed the day of the shooting.

Montalto is now devoted to the school safety mission with his organization Stand With Parkland.

