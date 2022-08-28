80º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Tony Montalto

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Broward County, Education
Some of the families who lost sons, daughters and husbands in the Parkland school shooting in that mass shooting are applauding the governor’s actions with the Broward School Board.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grand jury was initially convened to examine whether systemic school safety failures led up to the murders at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Senior High School.

Some of the families who lost sons, daughters and husbands in that mass shooting are applauding the governor’s actions.

Tony Montalto is one of those parents.

His daughter Gina was one of the 17 people killed the day of the shooting.

Montalto is now devoted to the school safety mission with his organization Stand With Parkland.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

