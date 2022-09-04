88º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to an emergency at sea last week.

A migrant boat capsized off Islamorada, just the latest in a flotilla of migrants trying to reach Florida shores.

Coast Guard and Border Patrol continue to warn about the dangers and risks of those voyages.

Now, the recent surge has them re-working their approach.

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson is the commander of District 7, headquartered in Miami, and Director of the Homeland Security Task Force for the southeast.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

