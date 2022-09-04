This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats

By the time Charlie Crist officially named Miami Dade Teachers Union President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate for lieutenant governor, the opposition had already launched.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By the time Charlie Crist officially named Miami-Dade Teachers Union President Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate for lieutenant governor, the opposition had already launched.

Crist’s choice meant to send a signal that he’ll focus on education as a major policy issue in the race, but the DeSantis campaign quickly made the educator the issue.

The attack on Hernandez-Mats was fast and furious, calling her a “union boss,” a “radical leftist,” a lover of Fidel Castro and too close to a fellow teacher and union steward found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his students.

Hernandez-Mats joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.