This Week in South Florida: Ernesto Ackerman

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The lawsuits and outrage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis relocating migrants from the southern border have dominated the national headlines, but there is plenty of support for the governor’s migrant relocation plan and the way it has focused national attention on border security and immigration issues, which is exactly what the governor wanted.

Ernesto Ackerman heads an organization called the Independent Venezuelan American Citizens. He is a long time South Florida resident and Venezuelan immigrant, and unlike many protesting last week, firmly supports the migrant flights.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

