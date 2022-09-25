This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch

The 2022 Elections are underway without a few dozen veteran lawmakers on the ballot who have decided to head in other directions.

Among them, Congressman Ted Deutch, who has been a powerful voice in some of the biggest national issues important to South Florida. He gave his final floor speech last week.

Deutch, a Democrat representing northwest Broward County, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton for six terms and 12 years, will be leading the American Jewish Committee as President and CEO.

