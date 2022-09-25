88º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Ted Deutch

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Broward County, Palm Beach County, Politics, This Week in South Florida
The 2022 Elections are underway without a few dozen veteran lawmakers on the ballot who have decided to head in other directions.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The 2022 Elections are underway without a few dozen veteran lawmakers on the ballot who have decided to head in other directions.

Among them, Congressman Ted Deutch, who has been a powerful voice in some of the biggest national issues important to South Florida. He gave his final floor speech last week.

Deutch, a Democrat representing northwest Broward County, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton for six terms and 12 years, will be leading the American Jewish Committee as President and CEO.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter