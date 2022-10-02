84º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian.

Efforts to replenish food, water and other essential supplies are also ongoing.

The emergency work underway is massive and multi-layered.

Involved in that are first responders from South Florida, the Florida National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson commands The Coast Guard’s District 7 headquartered in Miami and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss the efforts. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter