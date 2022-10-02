This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson

Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian.

Efforts to replenish food, water and other essential supplies are also ongoing.

The emergency work underway is massive and multi-layered.

Involved in that are first responders from South Florida, the Florida National Guard and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson commands The Coast Guard’s District 7 headquartered in Miami and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss the efforts. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.