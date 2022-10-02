This Week in South Florida: Michael Udine

Even before Hurricane Ian demolished southwest Florida communities, it did some damage on the east coast.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Even before Hurricane Ian demolished southwest Florida communities, it did some damage on the east coast.

Two tornados touched down in Pembroke Pines and Hollywood Tuesday night, flipping aircrafts at North Perry Airport, uprooting trees and damaging homes.

Many in Broward County are still cleaning up, and many are stepping up to provide aid in variety of ways to neighbors on the other side of I-75.

Michael Udine is the Mayor of Broward County and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.