PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida state Rep. Spencer Roach, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President and CEO Barry Gilway and Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 2, 2022
Spencer Roach, Brendan McPherson, Barry Gilway and Michael Udine join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
