This Week in South Florida: Joe Budd

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Congressman Ted Deutch of Boca Raton represented a very blue district for the last dozen years, but decided to retire from congress.

Last week on This Week in South Florida we spoke to the candidate Deutch has endorsed to replace him, Jared Moskowitz.

This week, the show welcomed the Republican who is running for the house seat.

Joe Budd won the GOP nomination in August.

He’s a businessman and active in the state and local Republican Party affairs.

