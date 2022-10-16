This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres

83º

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting.

It would be small a raise in the tax rate.

Other county school districts are asking the same, and residents in Broward County have already voted to do so.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

