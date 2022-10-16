This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres

Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting.

It would be small a raise in the tax rate.

Other county school districts are asking the same, and residents in Broward County have already voted to do so.

