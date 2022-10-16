83º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Politics, This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is less than a month before Election Day but voting is underway for those who have their vote by mail ballot in hand.

Every voter in South Florida will be choosing a congressman or woman.

The Miami-Dade County district that also spans across the Everglades, District 25, has re-elected the same representative for the last 20 years.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is that rep.

He is South Florida’s most senior member of congress and is now running for re-election again.

Rep. Diaz-Balart joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss his campaign, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

