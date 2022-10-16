This Week in South Florida: Mario Diaz-Balart

There is less than a month before Election Day but voting is underway for those who have their vote by mail ballot in hand.

Every voter in South Florida will be choosing a congressman or woman.

The Miami-Dade County district that also spans across the Everglades, District 25, has re-elected the same representative for the last 20 years.

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart is that rep.

He is South Florida’s most senior member of congress and is now running for re-election again.

