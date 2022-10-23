77º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Alexis Calatayud and Janelle Perez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Politics
The candidates for southern Miami-Dade State Senate District 38 have a lot in common.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The candidates for southern Miami-Dade State Senate District 38 have a lot in common.

Two young Cuban-Americans, Florida International University grads, and first time candidates both have worked in government and public service.

But the campaign trail has taken a harsh turn as accusations, finger pointing and personal attacks have characterized the race.

Both candidates accepted an invitation to an informal debate on This Week in South Florida.

Alexis Calatayud was Director of Policy and Programs at the Florida Department of Education. She is a Republican.

Janelle Perez is a Democrat, the mother of two and owner of a Medicare HMO. She previously worked in Washington for Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

The segment with TWISF hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email