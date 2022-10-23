This Week in South Florida: Alexis Calatayud and Janelle Perez

The candidates for southern Miami-Dade State Senate District 38 have a lot in common.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The candidates for southern Miami-Dade State Senate District 38 have a lot in common.

Two young Cuban-Americans, Florida International University grads, and first time candidates both have worked in government and public service.

But the campaign trail has taken a harsh turn as accusations, finger pointing and personal attacks have characterized the race.

Both candidates accepted an invitation to an informal debate on This Week in South Florida.

Alexis Calatayud was Director of Policy and Programs at the Florida Department of Education. She is a Republican.

Janelle Perez is a Democrat, the mother of two and owner of a Medicare HMO. She previously worked in Washington for Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

The segment with TWISF hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.