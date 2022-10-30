This Week in South Florida: Jordan Leonard and Fabian Basabe

South Florida’s coastal communities are on the tip of the spear for sea level rise, as well as tourism that grows the economy and how to manage development.

Joe Geller of Aventura, the current State Representative for District 106, is term limited, and the two candidates running to succeed him could not be more different.

Democrat Jordan Leonard is former Mayor of Bay Harbor Islands. He has held roles in public service with Miami-Dade County, the Florida House of Representatives and as head of the Homestead Community Redevelopment Agency.

Republican Fabian Basabe is a former television actor, entrepreneur and is a political newcomer.

Both candidates joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.