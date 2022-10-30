This Week in South Florida: Rene Garcia

The combination of politics and violence are a troubling concept, with current apparent examples indicating an increasing trend.

A canvasser for Sen. Marco Rubio was beaten on the campaign trail in Hialeah last week. Two people were arrested and are facing charges.

That came days before the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, and the beating that left her husband with skull fractures.

If these crimes do turn out to be politically motivated, they are part of an increasing and extremely disturbing bi-partisan trend.

Political differences in our country are supposed to be settled at the ballot box, not with weapons and beatings, and yet that’s what we’re seeing.

The most horrifying example was the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner and county GOP chairman Rene Garcia joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.