This Week in South Florida: Chip LaMarca and Linda Thompson Gonzalez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The race for the state house in newly drawn District 100, which is most of northeast Broward County, is one of the most interesting.

Because of that redistricting, the race has become the most expensive in Broward to represent coastal neighborhoods from Port Everglades to the north county line.

Two term incumbent Republican Chip LaMarca is being challenged again by Democrat Linda Thompson Gonzalez, a former U.S. diplomat and also assistant inspector general for the state department.

