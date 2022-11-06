81º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Chip LaMarca and Linda Thompson Gonzalez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Broward County
The race for the state house in newly drawn District 100, which is most of northeast Broward County, is one of the most interesting.

Because of that redistricting, the race has become the most expensive in Broward to represent coastal neighborhoods from Port Everglades to the north county line.

Because of that redistricting, the race has become the most expensive in Broward to represent coastal neighborhoods from Port Everglades to the north county line.

Two term incumbent Republican Chip LaMarca is being challenged again by Democrat Linda Thompson Gonzalez, a former U.S. diplomat and also assistant inspector general for the state department.

Both candidates joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss the race, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

