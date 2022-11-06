81º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Hillary Cassell

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Broward County
As we wait for dates for a special session to address what is, by all accounts, Florida’s property insurance crisis, one of the candidates running to be a Broward State Rep is already immersed in that.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As we wait for dates for a special session to address what is, by all accounts, Florida’s property insurance crisis, one of the candidates running to be a Broward State Rep is already immersed in that.

Hillary Cassell is an attorney and a Democrat running in House District 101, which includes parts of Davie, Hollywood, Hallandale Beach and Dania Beach.

Her opponent, Republican candidate Guy Silla, did not respond to Local 10 News’ invitations to join This Week in South Florida.

Cassell did join hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter