This Week in South Florida: Raquel Regalado

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After months of deferrals, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted last week to breach the environmental Urban Development Boundary for an industrial complex.

One commissioner called it an incredible land grab.

Eight commissioners voted to allow construction of a warehouse district in deep South Miami-Dade beyond the UDB line.

The supermajority vote this week came after a series of deferrals when one commissioner, who had opposed it, changed her vote from no to yes.

That commission is Raquel Regalado, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss her decision. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.