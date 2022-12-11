This Week in South Florida: Anthony Lopez

In those massive bills meant to stop runaway insurance costs, attorneys and legal costs are in crosshairs.

The accusations include frivolous lawsuits, padded bills and outright fraud.

Attorneys are fighting back, asking who else will protect homeowners against insurers.

Anthony Lopez is the Miami attorney who, by industry count, has filed the most lawsuits in the state against insurance companies so far this year.

