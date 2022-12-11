This Week in South Florida: Jason Pizzo

How to reverse the crushing costs of insuring homes and property is especially relevant in the months after Hurricane Ian showed what’s at stake.

Two big property insurance bills were made public Friday night, not leaving much time for the public and media to study them.

But we can clearly see the goals. They include keeping the insurance market financially stable, reigning in the lawsuits, downsizing citizens and eventually giving consumers a break on costs.

Democratic Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.