79º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava, Lamar Fisher, Craig Cates

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Monroe County

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is no denying that 2022 had its challenges in South Florida.

On the first This Week in South Florida show of 2023, we thought we would look ahead to priorities, progress and predictions for the New Year.

To that end, every county mayor in South Florida, from Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties, accepted an invitation to join TWISF.

They are Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher and Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates, and they joined host Glenna Milberg for a roundtable discussion that can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter