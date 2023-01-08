This Week in South Florida: Kevin Guthrie

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – President Joe Biden is traveling to the southern border days after announcing dramatic policy change.

It boils down to Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans who cross the border without the legal process are turned around and for those who use the legal process, more and smoother opportunities.

Left unsaid is whether the hundreds of Cubans and Haitians making it by sea to South Florida shores in the last weeks will face that same fate.

Their surging numbers spiked last week. Desperate people are overwhelming both law enforcement and human services, especially in the Florida Keys.

Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.