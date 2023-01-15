This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard, by air and sea, has been patrolling the Florida Straits.

Almost a thousand people were repatriated last week, the vast majority to Cuba and also 83 people to Haiti.

You may know someone who has been aboard a cruise ship witnessing rescues. The latest happened Friday when the Liberty of the Seas rescued a group of people who left Cuba’s coast on a small boat.

As new rules take hold for who can stay and who must go, so do questions about whether that will slow the crisis numbers of desperate people making a dangerous sea voyage.

Coast Guard Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson, commander of the Coast Guard District 7 headquartered in Miami and at the helm of last week’s search and rescues at sea, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.