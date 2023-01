South Florida has been focused on a crisis of migrants at the coast.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida has been focused on a crisis of migrants at the coast.

On shore and in classrooms, a steady and growing increase in migrant numbers has the attention of the districts where the mission is to not ask, just support and educate.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.