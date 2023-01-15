This Week in South Florida: Paul Namphy

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The president’s new immigration plan has been described as carrot and stick.

Thirty thousand new openings a month for Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans to apply for parole, but also, those who come outside legal channels are automatically expelled and then barred from trying.

The plan drew immediate backlash from those who work to support and assist people escaping violence and poverty in Haiti.

Paul Namphy is the lead political organizer at Family Action Network Movement based in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, a center of support services for South Florida Haitian families.

