This Week in South Florida Podcast: January 15, 2023

Brendan McPherson, Jose Dotres, Paul Namphy, Willy Allen and Cody Weddle join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres, Family Action Network Movement lead political advisor Paul Namphy, South Florida immigration attorney Willy Allen and Local 10 News’ reporter Cody Weddle.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

