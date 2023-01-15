60º

This Week in South Florida: Reporter Debrief with Cody Weddle

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – New immigration rules for Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans are patterned after a relatively new program for Venezuelan migrants meant to stop people from choosing to attempt illegal crossings.

For our This Week in South Florida Reporter Debrief, a Local 10 colleague with unique insights and context there.

Cody Weddle has lived in and covered Venezuela as the country struggled through catastrophic economic collapse and has been documenting the evolving immigration rules.

He joined TWISF host Glenna Milberg to discuss and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

