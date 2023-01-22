PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi, and former Virginia Key Beach Trust Chair N. Patrick Range II.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: January 22, 2023
Paul Renner, Jared Moskowitz, Roman Gastesi and N. Patrick Range II join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
RELATED STORIES
This Week in South Florida Podcast: January 1, 2023
On the first episode of This Week in South Florida podcast of 2023, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: January 15, 2023
On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres, Family Action Network Movement lead political advisor Paul Namphy, South Florida immigration attorney Willy Allen and Local 10 News' reporter Cody Weddle.