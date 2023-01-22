This Week in South Florida: Roman Gastesi

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard has been on high alert due to the stark increase in migrants attempting to reach Florida’s shores.

Another 83 people were repatriated to Cuba who were intercepted off Florida’s coast last week.

The surge of desperate people has slowed a bit. The surge of resources, federal and state, have not.

Last week, Sen. Rick Scott was the latest lawmaker to tour the Florida Keys portion of the national immigration focus.

Roman Gastesi is Monroe County’s Administrator, the guy who keeps the keys running smoothly.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.