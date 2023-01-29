75º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Education, Broward County, Politics

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week’s episode of This Week in South Florida featured a little something different.

On a program of news and newsmakers, that title belongs to a group of students from Pompano Beach High School.

They are part of the Make Our Schools Safe Club and last week they came back from a visit to the Department of Homeland Security in Washington D.C. with a second place win for a plan to prevent violence by stopping its root causes.

Three of those students, Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz, joined TWISF host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter