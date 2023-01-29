This Week in South Florida: Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week’s episode of This Week in South Florida featured a little something different.

On a program of news and newsmakers, that title belongs to a group of students from Pompano Beach High School.

They are part of the Make Our Schools Safe Club and last week they came back from a visit to the Department of Homeland Security in Washington D.C. with a second place win for a plan to prevent violence by stopping its root causes.

Three of those students, Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz, joined TWISF host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.