PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The state of the county address is a chance for mayors to tout accomplishments, frame plans, and stage some optics for public consumption.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava did that last week.

Her address had a few surprises to talk about.

The mayor joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss her address, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.