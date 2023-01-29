This Week in South Florida: Shevrin Jones

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The blowback was fast and furious even before details of a new AP African American History course and the reason it was rejected became public.

Florida state administrators see violations of new law in the curriculum while Black leaders give voice to fears of a whitewashing of history and culture.

The AP course is currently taught in a few dozen schools as a pilot rollout.

But last week, College Board, the organization that creates AP curriculum, agreed to revisit the content and bring it back to Florida education administrators to re-consider.

State Senator Shevrin Jones, a Democrat representing parts of north and northeast Miami-Dade County, has been the tip of the spear for a gathering in Tallahassee that including threats of lawsuits against the state for the exclusion.

