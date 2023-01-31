75º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: January 29, 2023

Shevrin Jones, Nushin Sayfie, Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix, Zoey Katz and Daniella Levine Cava join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
This Week in South Florida logo (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Miami-Dade Administrative Judge Nushin Sayfie, Pompano Beach High School students Ally Vagelos, Krystal Felix and Zoey Katz, and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter