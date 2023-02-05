77º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Robert Patterson

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

This week, as Black History Month launched, so did a revised version of the AP African American History course initially rejected by Florida’s department of education.

The backlash was immediate, with allegations that the college board that writes the curriculum caved to a political agenda.

Dr. Robert Patterson co-chairs the committee of educators who developed the course, both the pilot and the revisions to the final.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

