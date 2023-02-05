This Week in South Florida: Dr. Robert Patterson

This week, as Black History Month launched, so did a revised version of the AP African American History course initially rejected by Florida’s department of education.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week, as Black History Month launched, so did a revised version of the AP African American History course initially rejected by Florida’s department of education.

The backlash was immediate, with allegations that the college board that writes the curriculum caved to a political agenda.

Dr. Robert Patterson co-chairs the committee of educators who developed the course, both the pilot and the revisions to the final.

