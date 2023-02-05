This Week in South Florida: Jason Pizzo

The Florida-paid flights from the border to Martha’s Vineyard for dozens of Venezuelan migrants last fall were just the beginning.

This week, lawmakers will likely pass bills and a budget for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to move migrants from anywhere in the country to anywhere in the country, paid for by Florida taxpayers.

The so-called Transportation of Inspected Unauthorized Alien Transport Program is among several bills to be considered during a special session this week.

It effectively cleans up and makes official the once-covert migrant transports that are facing several legal challenges.

One of those lawsuits was filed by state Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat representing northeast Miami-Dade County and eastern Broward County.

He accepted an invitation to discuss with This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg, which the sponsors of the bills in the state house and senate did not.

