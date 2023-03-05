This Week in South Florida: Student Roundtable with Jayden D’Onofrio and Ian Lares-Chacín

By now it’s clear Florida education is getting a makeover, from curriculum to books and the people who preside over it all.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By now it’s clear Florida education is getting a makeover, from curriculum to books and the people who preside over it all.

For Florida’s conservative supermajority, it’s a priority.

For many who feel marginalized by the moves, it’s a fear.

This Week in South Florida wanted to hear from those who are actually there in schools, experiencing these changes in real time.

The next-gen voices who joined TWISF are Jayden D’Onofrio, President of Voters of Tomorrow who worked for a number state democratic lawmakers, and Ian Lares-Chacín, President of the College Republicans at Florida International University.

