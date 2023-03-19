This Week in South Florida: Fortuna Smukler

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A bombshell twist to the drama at North Miami Beach City Hall came when the city attorney resigned at the end of the week, rather than face almost certain termination.

Hans Ottinot ran from the last commission meeting rather than answer questions about his role in blocking city business.

Two commissioners said he advised them, though not the others, to boycott meetings and prevent a quorum and any decisions, which included his firing.

The drama started with a power shift in elections last fall.

Commissioner Fortuna Smukler was re-elected, newly empowered, and has shown up to meetings.

The three commissioners who have not shown up to meetings were invited to join This Week in South Florida but they did not respond.

