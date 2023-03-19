This Week in South Florida: Greg Veliz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week, the water calamity in the Florida Keys had nothing to do with a storm and everything to do with an issue that so many South Florida neighborhoods have in common: underground pipes older than their own intended life span.

The repairs upend traffic and everyone in the upper keys was asked to cut back on water use where they can.

The recent water main ruptures in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Miami Beach had the very same issue of old corroding pipes to blame.

Greg Veliz is the Executive Director of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.