PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Rep. Ashley Gnatt, Florida Rep. Alina Garcia, Tony Montalto, North Miami Beach Commissioner Fortuna Smukler and Greg Veliz, Executive Director of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: March 19, 2023
Ashley Gnatt, Alina Garcia, Tony Montalto, Fortuna Smukler and Greg Veliz join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.