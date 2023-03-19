76º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: March 19, 2023

Ashley Gnatt, Alina Garcia, Tony Montalto, Fortuna Smukler and Greg Veliz join the TWISF pod

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
This Week in South Florida logo (WPLG)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Rep. Ashley Gnatt, Florida Rep. Alina Garcia, Tony Montalto, North Miami Beach Commissioner Fortuna Smukler and Greg Veliz, Executive Director of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter