This Week in South Florida: Tony Montalto

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In one of the most watched cases in the state and possibly the nation, a Broward County jury recommended a life sentence instead of the death penalty for the young mass murderer who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

A lone holdout juror took away the unanimous recommendation required for the death penalty.

A bill that passed a Florida House committee last week would change that, lowering the standard to a majority, at least eight of 12 jurors to recommend death, instead of it needing a unanimous vote.

Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was killed in the shooting, was there in Tallahassee to urge lawmakers to make the change.

Montalto is also founder of Stand with Parkland.

