This Week in South Florida: Allen Zeman

This week the public is set to get a first look at how Broward County Public Schools will be changing its sex education and health education curriculum to make sure it fits within the guidelines of new state laws.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This week the public is set to get a first look at how Broward County Public Schools will be changing its sex education and health education curriculum to make sure it fits within the guidelines of new state laws.

The “Parents Rights in Education Law” the one opponents call Don’t Say Gay, prevents curriculum about sex and gender identity from kindergarten through 3rd grade.

And this legislative session there is a bill to expand those guidelines through 8th grade.

Allen Zeman is a Broward School Board member. He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.