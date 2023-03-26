This Week in South Florida: Manolo Reyes

With no warning and no planning, the people and businesses at the historic Huntington Building in Downtown Miami were rushed out, evacuated, and told the building was an unsafe structure.

Turns out the building is solid and standing, though it’s closed for what the fire marshal labels unsafe.

What’s unsafe has been explained as some unpermitted construction and materials crowding one of the exit stairwells.

Why does this rise to the level of discussion? Because there are questions about this and other sudden inspections, questionable indefinite evacuations and decisions that leave residents and businesses wondering who the city is protecting.

Manolo Reyes is the Miami commissioner who met with and answered to tenants of the building late this week.

