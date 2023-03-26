This Week in South Florida: Vicki Lopez

Bills are flying through committees during Florida’s latest legislative session at jet speed, with the biggest and most controversial bills passing along the Republican supermajority party lines.

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis already signed some into law.

That will likely happen with the bill called “Public Safety” which is known better as permit-free gun carry.

It is on the way to the Florida Senate, having passed the full House last week. That too passed along party lines except for one Republican who voted against it.

That state Rep. is Vicki Lopez, in her first term representing District 113 from Miami to Coral Gables and Key Biscayne.

Lopez joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.