PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes State Sen. Jason Pizzo, State Rep. Alex Andrade, students David Taylor, Megan Echtenkamp, Garrett Fatone and Adaeze Ajoku, and Israel Consul General to Florida Maor Elbaz Starinsky.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.