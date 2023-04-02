This Week in South Florida: Jason Pizzo and Alex Andrade

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The biggest state news of the week are the biggest bills speeding through Florida’s Legislative Session.

Some of the most controversial are about to change Florida law.

The bill called Public Safety, better known as permitless carry is on the way to Gov. Ron DeSantis to sign, and he has indicated that he will sign it sometime during the upcoming week.

The bill’s last stop was the Senate floor, where hours of debate and strong emotions did nothing to move the needle on a Republican supermajority.

The effects of the bill, as well as several others that made their way through the Florida legislature, were discussed by two lawmakers in the thick of it all.

State Senator Jason Pizzo is a Democrat representing parts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

State Rep. Alex Andrade is a Republican from Pensacola and represents communities in the Florida panhandle.

