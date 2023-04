On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, State Rep. Marie Woodson, State Rep. Fabian Basabe, University of Miami faculty member Scot Evans and Florida International University faculty member Martha Schoolman.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, State Rep. Marie Woodson, State Rep. Fabian Basabe, University of Miami faculty member Scot Evans and Florida International University faculty member Martha Schoolman.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.