This Week in South Florida: Lauren Book

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With less than a month to go in the Florida legislative session, you can feel the tension turning up.

Case in point, the Senate vote on the bill that includes more restrictive rules on terminating a pregnancy.

People protesting from the gallery prompted the Senate president to clear the seats before the vote.

Afterwards, during a peaceful sit-in type protest outside Tallahassee City Hall, police moved in to arrest 11 people, including the Chair of Florida’s Democratic Party, Nikki Fried, and the Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book.

Book had just cast a no vote on the bill whose title has been changed to Heartbeat Protection Act.

