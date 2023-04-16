83º

This Week in South Florida: Lamar Fisher

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Some of the most stunning images to surface over the past week as floodwaters continued to rise came from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

That’s where recent upgrades were not enough to protect operations from the rising waters.

The airport and nearby Port Everglades are run by the Broward County.

The county mayor is also a district commissioner representing some of the county’s hardest hit cities.

Mayor Lamar Fisher joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

