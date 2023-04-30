83º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Katherine Fernandez Rundle

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s newest law into effect in Israel on Thursday.

It’s aimed at combatting a rising tide of anti-Semitism.

The governor took full advantage of the optics, signing the enhanced crime categories and penalties at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem.

The House sponsors said they passed it, ran to the airport and flew 12 hours to get that accomplished.

Questions of timing and costs of that trip aside for now, the new “Public Nuisance Bill” covers all discrimination, racism and hate, but is meant to address a recent rise in anti-Semitic acts around Florida.

It is in effect with the governor’s signature, and one of the first people to welcome it was Miami-Dade’s State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

